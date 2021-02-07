Advertisement

Two men wanted in Campbell County

Shaquelle Jones (left) & Marvin Myers (right) are both wanted in Campbell County.
Shaquelle Jones (left) & Marvin Myers (right) are both wanted in Campbell County.
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men wanted for felony charges.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for Shaquelle O’Neal Jones, 30. He is wanted for grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and there is an outstanding capias for his arrest.

Deputies are also looking for Marvin Clinton Myers, 28. He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Both men are from Altavista.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

