UVA doctor on effectiveness of wearing two masks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While researchers are still studying the effectiveness of double masking, infectious disease experts from the University of Virginia say it’s probably a good idea.

Wearing two masks is not as important as wearing one and social distancing, but doctors say it would minimize your risk of catching COVID-19. That could be more important than ever with new more transmissible variants.

“We’re in a situation now where you could inhale less virus with these new variants and get infected,” Dr. Bill Petri explained. “I think people are reasonably concerned about that, so, the double masking has come about. It certainly doesn’t hurt to have two masks on what we don’t know scientifically yet is: how important is that?”

Wearing one mask would likely be safe enough in most situations, but double masking could be a difference-maker in public settings like grocery stores.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.