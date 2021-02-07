Advertisement

VDOT prepares for another weekend of winter weather

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is ready for the snow coming to the region.

Crews will be out on the roads as soon as the first flakes start to fall.

VDOT has not pre-treated as many roadways for this storm because of concerns that rain would wash away the brine.

However, people will be working around the clock to plow and treat as many roads as they can once the snow starts.

“Our first priority is always the interstates, major roads and as long as the snow continues to fall we’re going to be focusing on those routes, plowing and treating those major thorough fares,” VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said.

VDOT is asking everyone to stay off the roads during the storm in order to keep people safe and allow crews to more efficiently do their jobs.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Widespread snowfall is expected starting late Saturday night and ending before lunchtime Sunday.
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of weekend snow
A Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning go into effect tonight.
Impactful snow storm moves in overnight
3 injured in shooting at Martinsville restaurant.
Two dead, two injured in Martinsville officer-involved shooting
Derrick Thompson mugshot
Virginia State Police trooper suspended following arrest on rape charges
Anthony Edmonds, convicted on child pornography charges in Wythe County
Wythe County man convicted of child pornography charges

Latest News

Courtesy WVIR
UVA doctor on effectiveness of wearing two masks
Martinsville Restaurant And Valero Scenes
Martinsville Restaurant and Valero Scenes
VDOT Prepares For Weekend Storm
VDOT Preps For Weekend Storm
No. 13 UVA grabs a 73-66 win at home over Pitt