VDOT prepares for another weekend of winter weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says it is ready for the snow coming to the region.

Crews will be out on the roads as soon as the first flakes start to fall.

VDOT has not pre-treated as many roadways for this storm because of concerns that rain would wash away the brine.

However, people will be working around the clock to plow and treat as many roads as they can once the snow starts.

“Our first priority is always the interstates, major roads and as long as the snow continues to fall we’re going to be focusing on those routes, plowing and treating those major thorough fares,” VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said.

VDOT is asking everyone to stay off the roads during the storm in order to keep people safe and allow crews to more efficiently do their jobs.

