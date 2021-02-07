VDOT talks Blacksburg road conditions after overnight snow

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation said it’s already working to clear secondary roads in Blacksburg.

The town got about five to six inches of snow and VDOT said most of the primary routes are clear. However, we aren’t out of the woods yet. As temperatures drop overnight, any wet spots on the road can quickly become dangerous.

“As the temperatures start to dip and the Super Bowl ends, really want to be careful on the roadways because that wetness from the severe melt we had today will also turn into a severe refreeze tonight, so as you’re leaving the games, leaving wherever you may be tonight, just be really cautious,” Jen Ward, VDOT Spokesperson, said.

Ward said to slow down, leave space between vehicles, and recognize that if you see wetness on the ground, it may be nice.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.