A cold start with more active weather this week

Winds will remain breezy at times, but nothing like what we’ve seen earlier in the week. For areas that saw significant snow Sunday, expect temperatures to be extra cold this morning, likely slipping to the upper teens. Low 20s are expected elsewhere. Add the wind and it will feel more like low/mid teens early under clear skies.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Monday with highs in the 30s in the mountains and 40s in the cities. Two systems will likely split over the area Tuesday leaving shower chances across the Highlands, and across the Southside. Meanwhile, hometowns in the middle will likely remain dry. At this time, any showers would be in liquid form, not wintry as temperatures remain above freezing as the precipitation enters.

An active jet stream will keep precipitation nearby in many forms during the end of the week. (WDBJ7)

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY

Active conditions are expected late Wednesday into the weekend. A slow-moving system could interact with a stationary front bringing multiple rounds of rain, and depending on the temperatures, a mix of rain and snow during overnight hours late this week. At this time, we’re leaning more on the wetter side instead of wintry, but will continue to monitor in case the cold air makes it into our region.

Arctic air takes temperatures 10-15° below average by the weekend. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEKEND

Arctic air will flow into the region with high temperatures some 10° below average. Highs in many areas only reach the 20s and low 30s.

