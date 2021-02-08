Advertisement

‘Armed and dangerous’ couple wanted for fatal NC shooting; $10K reward offered

The U.S. Marshals released an updated picture of Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, a man and...
The U.S. Marshals released an updated picture of Tangela Parker and Eric Parker, a man and woman who should be considered armed and dangerous and are wanted in the murder of a woman in Hickory, NC.(US Marshals Office)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/WDBJ) - An “armed and dangerous” couple wanted for a fatal shooting inside a Hickory, North Carolina business is still on the run.

The U.S. Marshals have increased the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrests of Tangela L. Parker, 49, and Eric C. Parker, 61.

The Parkers are being sought in the shooting death of 51-year-old Phelifia Marlow in January.

Police said Marlow was found shot inside TCS Designs. She died after being taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened after two employees got into an argument, according to Hickory police.

The Parkers were last reported seen leaving the business in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with North Carolina tag FAM5669.

Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Eric Parker is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. Tangela Parker is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 2 inches and weighing about 240 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

(L-R): Eric and Tangela Parker, wanted by the US Marshals for a North Carolina murder
(L-R): Eric and Tangela Parker, wanted by the US Marshals for a North Carolina murder(US Marshals Office)

Tangela L. Parker is wanted for first-degree murder for the death of Marlow. Eric Parker is wanted to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Anyone with information reference the location of Tangela Parker or Eric Parker is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551. You can also call 877-WANTED.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for Marshall for the Puppy Bowl!
Salem dog wins Puppy Bowl title
Courtesy VDOT
Crash cleared after closing all NB lanes of I-81 in Roanoke County
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s early Monday morning.
A chilly night ahead with more active weather this week
Mugshots of (L-R) Calvin Beal and Chavis Martin, charged in connection with a Martinsville...
Two arrested for shooting in Martinsville

Latest News

NRV Students And Senior Citizens
NRV Students And Senior Citizens
Local Options For Valentine's Day
Local Option For Valentine's Day
The Peake Series
The Peake Series
Honoring Black History Month VT Carilion School
Honoring Black History Month VT Carilion School
Barn Fire Campbell County Property
Barn Fire Campbell County Property