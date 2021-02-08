‘Armed and dangerous’ couple wanted for fatal NC shooting; $10K reward offered

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/WDBJ) - An “armed and dangerous” couple wanted for a fatal shooting inside a Hickory, North Carolina business is still on the run.

The U.S. Marshals have increased the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrests of Tangela L. Parker, 49, and Eric C. Parker, 61.

The Parkers are being sought in the shooting death of 51-year-old Phelifia Marlow in January.

Police said Marlow was found shot inside TCS Designs. She died after being taken to a hospital.

The shooting happened after two employees got into an argument, according to Hickory police.

The Parkers were last reported seen leaving the business in a beige 2019 Honda CRV with North Carolina tag FAM5669.

Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Eric Parker is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. Tangela Parker is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 2 inches and weighing about 240 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

(L-R): Eric and Tangela Parker, wanted by the US Marshals for a North Carolina murder (US Marshals Office)

Tangela L. Parker is wanted for first-degree murder for the death of Marlow. Eric Parker is wanted to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Anyone with information reference the location of Tangela Parker or Eric Parker is asked to contact Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551. You can also call 877-WANTED.

