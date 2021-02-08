Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seeks new body cameras

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office looks to continue its transparency with the community.

They plan to apply for a grant to get new body cameras in their department.

They say the ones they’ve had for years need to be replaced.

The department says the grant would get them 15 new cameras.

The devices are used with any interaction by deputies.

“As they’re approaching the scene in their car they cut their cameras on and they leave them on while they’re [interacting] with the community,” said Mike Miller, sheriff. “And then when they get back in their car, they cut the camera off.”

They say it’ll be a few months before they hear back on their application.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.