Botetourt Co. booster clubs working with county to offer spring sports

Botetourt County, VA Logo
Botetourt County, VA Logo(Botetourt County, VA)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some spring sports will make a return to Botetourt County in 2021 after the parks and recreation department announced it is working with the county’s volunteer Booster Clubs to make it happen.

The Botetourt County Department of Parks & Recreation said it had reached a conceptual agreement with the clubs for them to offer youth baseball and softball sports with support from the county.

County staff and Booster Club leaders are currently working out the details.

“Recreation in many and varied forms is critical to one’s physical and mental health,” said Director of Recreation Mandy Adkins. “That’s never been truer than now, a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. It is so exciting to support community volunteers who have come together to develop a creative solution to offering spring sports.”

The rec. department says Booster Club leadership will be responsible for planning and running the spring season in accordance with the VDH’s Considerations for Recreational Sports guidelines. The department will provide fields and facilities to the Booster Clubs for free.

“As we come together for the love of our kids and the love of the game, we will make this baseball/softball season a success but only with help of our community and families,” said James Garner, president of the Greenfield Booster Club.

The rec. department says it will continue to develop and offer new programs within current COVID-19 orders and guidelines.

“We monitor a number of pandemic metrics established by the health department. The overriding priority of the Parks & Recreation Department is to promote the safety and health of the public, participants in its programs, and its employees until the global COVID-19 pandemic subsides,” said Adkins.

