Campbell County family farm experiences shed fire Monday

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Just off Depot Road in Campbell County sits the Elliott family farm.

For generations it has produced milk for many to enjoy.

But Carter Elliott, Jr. was awakened early Monday morning for a first in the farm’s history.

“We got a phone call from a neighbor that the commodity shed was on fire and when I drove up, I got pretty close and saw the fire and called 911,” said Elliott.

Crews from several departments arrived before 2 a.m. to help put out a fire believed to have been sparked by a block heater shorting out.

Elliott’s first thought was about what he takes care of.

“How was I gonna feed the cows tomorrow?” asked Elliott.

Elliott says the shed played a critical role on the farm by providing feed for hundreds of cows. It’s a science by blending different feeds together.

“Everything is pretty much scientific on a dairy farm. We have a nutritionist that determines what the cows eat and so everything is fine-tuned so that they can get the proper nutrition and give the most milk,” said Elliott.

With the building gone, the farm will adjust in the meantime.

And as the last flames are put out, Elliott is already looking to what’s next.

“The next step is to clean up and try to get another building back here,” said Elliott.

Elliott says they have insurance to cover the accident, but wants to get another building up soon.

