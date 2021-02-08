No injuries in early-morning fire in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews put out a house fire in Roanoke Monday morning.

The call came in around 7 a.m. for a fire in the 800 block of Fairfax Avenue NW. The battalion chief said flames and smoke were showing when crews arrived. The fire was in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.

Crews said it only took about 15 minutes to put out the fire, and around six or seven people, including children, were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators will be on scene to determine a cause.

The roads at 8th and Fairfax and 9th and Fairfax are currently blocked off.

