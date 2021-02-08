Advertisement

Dolly Parton releases samples of new fragrance ahead of release this summer

Parton’s new fragrance ‘Dolly- Scent From Above, is set to be released this fall.
Parton’s new fragrance ‘Dolly- Scent From Above, is set to be released this fall.(Dolly Parton Twitter)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton is giving fans the chance to get their hands on her new fragrance ahead of the official release this summer.

Parton’s new fragrance ‘Dolly- Scent From Above’, is set to be released this fall.

The legendary country singer announced the limited release of deluxe samples of the fragrance. The samples were supposed to be available following the Super Bowl, but Parton said she just couldn’t wait.

“I just couldn’t wait until Sunday! Deluxe samples of my new fragrance ‘Dolly - Scent From Above’ are available NOW at https://dollyfragrance.com Get yours before they’re all gone,” Parton tweeted.

The deluxe samples cost $9.95 and include a $10 off coupon for a full-size fragrance. Click here for more information.

