Family of victim in Martinsville shooting says he was a ‘peacemaker’ at scene; Police would not confirm

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Monday afternoon, Virginia State Police charged Jamal Jenkins, with first degree murder and Rosario Eggleston with willful discharge of a firearm in a public place resulting in a death, along with other chargesfor their roles in Friday nights shootout at El Norteno Mexican Restaurant.

33-year-old Shavon Reid and 23-year-old Keilo Martin both died at the scene. Martin’s sister China Martin was there with her brother.

“Even though I was there I was on the other side of that wall and still don’t know exactly what happened all I know is I ran to my brother on the ground and the last person he looked at was his big sister.” said Martin.

State police would not comment on either Reid’s or Martin’s role in the shootout that started inside the restaurant, then spilled into the parking lot before Martinsville Police arrived.

Martin says her brother was trying to diffuse the problem.

“While I was on one side being the peacemaker, he was on the other side of the wall doing the same thing at the same time. Which tells how much me and my brother were alike and how we got raised.”said Martin.

Martin was a father of two children, and even thought his family is devastated by his death, they’re still pushing forward.

“My brother would want us to be strong, keep smiling and keep his legacy alive.” said Martin.

Their motivation to heal in the midst of their grief.

Virginia State Police is still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.