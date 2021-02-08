Man taken to hospital after stabbing along Elm Avenue Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Sunday with stab wounds after an incident near the Elm Avenue bridge.

According to Roanoke Police, the man was in stable condition.

Crews responded to the 400 block of Elm Avenue for the report of a stabbing at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

