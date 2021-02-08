Advertisement

Maryland fugitive arrested after chase in Amherst and Nelson counties

Brandon Nolley Mugshot
Brandon Nolley Mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive from Maryland has been arrested after a chase in Virginia.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office reports Saturday, one of its deputies tried to stop a the driver of a SUV for speeding on Route 29 on the north end of the county. The driver stopped, but sped away as the deputy approached the SUV.

Deputies pursued the driver into Nelson County, where he was stopped in the area of Nelson County High School with the help of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Brandon Nolley of Maryland, was arrested on fugitive warrants out of Maryland and charged with reckless driving, driving without a valid operator’s license, felony eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and felony hit and run for intentionally striking a police vehicle during the pursuit.

There were no reported injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

