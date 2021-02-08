Advertisement

Mysterious monolith pops up near Turkish World Heritage site

Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern...
Turkish police officers guard a monolith, found on an open field near Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The metal block was found by a farmer Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads "Look at the sky, see the moon."(Bekir Seyhanli/IHA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious monolith in southeastern Turkey.

The metal block was found by a farmer on Friday in Sanliurfa province with old Turkic script that reads “Look at the sky, see the moon.” The monolith, 3 meters high (about 10 feet), was discovered near the UNESCO World Heritage site named Gobekli Tepe, which has megalithic structures dating to the 10th millennium B.C., thousands of years before Stonehenge.

Turkish media reported Sunday that gendarmes were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith.

Other mysterious monoliths have popped up and some have disappeared in numerous countries in recent months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for Marshall for the Puppy Bowl!
Salem dog wins Puppy Bowl title
Courtesy VDOT
Crash cleared after closing all NB lanes of I-81 in Roanoke County
Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s early Monday morning.
A chilly night ahead with more active weather this week
Courtesy Morgan Plrozzi and The Daily Tar Heel
Despite COVID-19 orders, hundreds of North Carolina fans party on Franklin Street, celebrate win over Duke
Winter Snowman in Forest, VA
Let’s see your winter photos!

Latest News

In this Saturday, Feb. 16, 2008, file photo, Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen, right,...
Longtime ESPN baseball correspondent Pedro Gomez dies at 58
Grown Here at Home: Bedford farmer grows fish, finds niche in stocking ponds
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 8, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 8, 2021
No injuries in early-morning fire in NW Roanoke