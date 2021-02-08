N.C. bookstore featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boone, North Carolina bookstore was featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Sunday.

“It was kind of like winning the lottery,” said owner Mary Ruthless. “They wanted to feature, the Colbert wanted to feature a small business that had been hit hard by COVID and do what they could to promote them. I don’t know exactly what it was that caught their eye, I’m sure part of it was our drive thru which they really liked.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert took time to recognize businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Colbert highlighted Foggy Pine Books, which is located on W King Street in Boone. Colbert says this was a moment to take the tradition of watching Super Bowl commercials and make it more impactful.

Ruthless said it boosted business and interest as soon as it aired.

“Three weeks ago we were wondering how we were going to make it through winter and now I’m having to hire a couple of extra people to process all the extra orders,” Ruthless added.

Typically, a Super Bowl commercial is going to run a company millions of dollars. The owner of the bookstore, Mary Ruthless, didn’t have to pay anything for the commercial.

Ruthless watched the surprise ad featuring Tom Hanks and Sam Elliott. The commercial focused on Foggy Pine’s variety of COVID-19 safety measures, including a drive-up window and online shopping.

“Just shock, shock, is how I felt last night and just excitement and gratefulness, gratefulness too,” Ruthless said.

Foggy Pines Books has postponed all in-person events until further notice and the store is closed to walk-in traffic. The store is still encouraging orders:

Over the phone: (828) 386-1219

Through email: orders@foggypinebooks.com

Online

“Free Media Mail shipping, local delivery within the Town of Boone, and curbside pick-up, and our new drive thru window are all contact-less options available to make getting your books as easy as possible,” Foggy Pines posted.

