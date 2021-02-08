One of two wanted Campbell County men in custody; one still wanted

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One man sought by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is in custody; one more is still being sought.

Investigators announced a search over the weekend for the men, wanted on felony charges.

Shaquelle Jones, 30, is in custody. He was wanted for grand larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and there is an outstanding capias for his arrest.

Deputies are still looking for Marvin Clinton Myers, 28. He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

Both men are from Altavista.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.