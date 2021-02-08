Advertisement

Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery “prank” for a YouTube video.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25 p.m., where 23-year-old David Starnes Jr. admitted shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery when they approached a group of people with butcher knives. Starnes said he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks to defend himself and others.

No one has been charged in Wilks’ death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for Marshall for the Puppu Bowl!
Salem dog wins Puppy Bowl title
Courtesy VDOT
Cleared: Crash closes all NB lanes of I-81 in Roanoke County
Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s early Monday morning.
A chilly night ahead with more active weather this week
Winter Snowman in Forest, VA
Let’s see your winter photos!
Courtesy Morgan Plrozzi and The Daily Tar Heel
Despite COVID-19 orders, hundreds of North Carolina fans party on Franklin Street, celebrate win over Duke

Latest News

The NFL invited 7,500 doctors and nurses to attend the big game as a way to thank them for...
Fla. healthcare workers head to Super Bowl after hard work during pandemic
Police say no charges are being filed in the fatal shooting right now.
YouTube 'prank' video leads to deadly shooting in Nashville
Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who stirred America at the inauguration of President Joe...
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9