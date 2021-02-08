“The Pen Pal Project” connects college students and senior citizens during the pandemic.

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a special kind of pen pal program for college students and senior citizens.

It’s called “The Pen Pal Project”.

It pairs seniors and college students and allows them to communicate through letters, emails, or a call.

Radford Parks and Recreation paired up with Virginia Tech YMCA to create the program for college students and people 50 years old and up.

Organizers say it is to help seniors and college students get through the pandemic together.

“It’s like a really awesome way to you now and prevent that social isolation that I think a lot of us are feeling right now and having us come together and get through this tough time,” said organizer Sam Steiner.

If interested in participating, you can Sam Steiner at srconnections@vtymca.org or contact Audrey Caldwell at audrey.caldwell@radfordva.gov.

