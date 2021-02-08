Advertisement

“The Pen Pal Project” connects college students and senior citizens during the pandemic.

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a special kind of pen pal program for college students and senior citizens.

It’s called “The Pen Pal Project”.

It pairs seniors and college students and allows them to communicate through letters, emails, or a call.

Radford Parks and Recreation paired up with Virginia Tech YMCA to create the program for college students and people 50 years old and up.

Organizers say it is to help seniors and college students get through the pandemic together.

“It’s like a really awesome way to you now and prevent that social isolation that I think a lot of us are feeling right now and having us come together and get through this tough time,” said organizer Sam Steiner.

If interested in participating, you can Sam Steiner at srconnections@vtymca.org or contact Audrey Caldwell at audrey.caldwell@radfordva.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for Marshall for the Puppy Bowl!
Salem dog wins Puppy Bowl title
Courtesy VDOT
Crash cleared after closing all NB lanes of I-81 in Roanoke County
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s early Monday morning.
A chilly night ahead with more active weather this week
Mugshots of (L-R) Calvin Beal and Chavis Martin, charged in connection with a Martinsville...
Two arrested for shooting in Martinsville

Latest News

On Friday Eva Furr turned 104. She was born in 1917, married, and had seven children, and today...
Virginia woman turns 104
Lynchburg departments team up for new grease recycling partnership
A completed valentine card from a kit provided by the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center,
Valentines for Vets goes remote
You can pick up one of these knitted items outside of The Knittin' Coop in downtown Salem.
Knittin’ Coop holds “Making Warmth” Project, leaves knitted items outside for anyone to take