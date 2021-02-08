Two face charges after Martinsville restaurant shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people face charges so far after a shooting at a Martinsville restaurant Friday night.

According to warrants obtained by WDBJ7, Jamal Jenkins, 25, Collinsville, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Shavan Reid, one of two people killed in the incident. Jenkins is also charged with Firearm Use in Commission of Felony and Shooting in Public-Caused Injury.

Rosario Eggleston, 21, of Martinsville faces three counts of Assault-Victim Severely Injured, as well as Firearm Use in Commission of Felony and Shooting in Public-Caused Injury. According to the warrants, Eggleston intended to harm one of the other people who was at the restaurant when the shooting happened.

Two people are still being treated after the shooting at El Norteno Restaurant late Friday.

According to State Police, an argument began in the bar area of the restaurant that escalated quickly into an incident that left a 23-year-old man and Reid, both of Martinsville, shot and dead at the scene.

A third man left El Norteno on foot, but was followed by two armed people into the parking lot of the restaurant, according to police. The two with guns began firing at the other, leading to the shots being overheard by a Martinsville Police officer in his vehicle while on patrol nearby.

The officer approached the two men who were firing and shot at them, hitting one with his gunfire. Both shooters then retreated back into El Norteno, according to police.

According to Police Chief Eddie Cassidy, “We had an officer respond in which people were engaged in a gun battle at the time he engaged.”

The man who initially ran off and was being shot at in the parking lot was not injured in either shooting.

Martinsville Police, Virginia State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to enter the building and secure the restaurant. About a dozen patrons and 20 employees were rescued by law enforcement after they were trapped inside with the two shooters. No further shots were fired in El Norteno, according to police.

Polie found the two men who died from the initial shooting and a third wounded male victim during their search of the building. Another wounded male was found nearby.

Not all names have been released as Virginia State Police continue their investigation.

