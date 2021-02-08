Advertisement

Virginia considering restoring voting rights to felons

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are considering dueling proposals to restore voting rights for people convicted of a felony.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that there appears to be ample support for the concept among Democrats. But the House and Senate have approved different proposals.

Lawmakers will have to decide how far they want to go within a matter of weeks. A resolution introduced by Del. Charniele Herring would automatically restore voting rights for people who had been convicted of a felony upon their release from prison.

A resolution proposed by Sen. Mamie Locke aims to go further by eliminating any language that removes a person’s right to vote due to a felony conviction or because they’ve been deemed mentally incompetent.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for Marshall for the Puppy Bowl!
Salem dog wins Puppy Bowl title
Courtesy VDOT
Crash cleared after closing all NB lanes of I-81 in Roanoke County
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s early Monday morning.
A chilly night ahead with more active weather this week
Mugshots of (L-R) Calvin Beal and Chavis Martin, charged in connection with a Martinsville...
Two arrested for shooting in Martinsville

Latest News

NRV Students And Senior Citizens
NRV Students And Senior Citizens
Local Options For Valentine's Day
Local Option For Valentine's Day
The Peake Series
The Peake Series
Honoring Black History Month VT Carilion School
Honoring Black History Month VT Carilion School
Barn Fire Campbell County Property
Barn Fire Campbell County Property