Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine holds Black History Month events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine is hosting a few free events in honor of Black History Month for students and the public.

VTC held a Webinar on Black Maternal Health last Thursday, February 4th. Next, In a couple of weeks on Friday, February 25th, there will be a screening of the movie Black Men in White Coats. Then VTC’s new Chief Diversity Officer will lead a discussion on the movie about systemic barriers preventing black men from becoming doctors.

“They wanted to provide a space to discuss how implicit racial and gender biases can change healthcare outcomes, what disparities currently exist, and how to begin dismantling health injustice,” Angelica Witcher, Director of Student Affairs at VTC, said.

You can register for the next event on the VTC website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.