Advertisement

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine holds Black History Month events

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine is hosting a few free events in honor of Black History Month for students and the public.

VTC held a Webinar on Black Maternal Health last Thursday, February 4th. Next, In a couple of weeks on Friday, February 25th, there will be a screening of the movie Black Men in White Coats. Then VTC’s new Chief Diversity Officer will lead a discussion on the movie about systemic barriers preventing black men from becoming doctors.

“They wanted to provide a space to discuss how implicit racial and gender biases can change healthcare outcomes, what disparities currently exist, and how to begin dismantling health injustice,” Angelica Witcher, Director of Student Affairs at VTC, said.

You can register for the next event on the VTC website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for Marshall for the Puppy Bowl!
Salem dog wins Puppy Bowl title
Courtesy VDOT
Crash cleared after closing all NB lanes of I-81 in Roanoke County
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s early Monday morning.
A chilly night ahead with more active weather this week
Mugshots of (L-R) Calvin Beal and Chavis Martin, charged in connection with a Martinsville...
Two arrested for shooting in Martinsville

Latest News

Restaurant Shooting Victim's Loved Ones Remember
Family of victim in Martinsville shooting says he was a ‘peacemaker’ at scene; Police would not confirm
Potential Addition To I-81 Space
Potential Addition To I-81 Space
Quest For Body Camera Grant
Quest For Body Camera Grant
Roanoke Man Celebrates 100th
Roanoke Man Celebrates 100th