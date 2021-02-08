Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed a woman Sunday.

The crash was reported at 3:24 p.m. February 7 at the northbound 138.9-mile marker of Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.

Police say the drivers of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Subaru Outback were stopped in traffic in the right lane on the northbound side of 81, when the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer hit the Subaru from behind, crushing the Subaru and the Chevrolet between the two big rigs.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Kandy Poarch, 47, of Emporia, Virginia, died at the scene. One other person was flown to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.