Advertisement

Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County

Courtesy VDOT
Courtesy VDOT(VDOT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed a woman Sunday.

The crash was reported at 3:24 p.m. February 7 at the northbound 138.9-mile marker of Interstate 81 in Roanoke County.

Police say the drivers of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Subaru Outback were stopped in traffic in the right lane on the northbound side of 81, when the driver of a Freightliner tractor-trailer hit the Subaru from behind, crushing the Subaru and the Chevrolet between the two big rigs.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Kandy Poarch, 47, of Emporia, Virginia, died at the scene. One other person was flown to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Police say charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for Marshall for the Puppy Bowl!
Salem dog wins Puppy Bowl title
Courtesy VDOT
Crash cleared after closing all NB lanes of I-81 in Roanoke County
Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s early Monday morning.
A chilly night ahead with more active weather this week
Courtesy Morgan Plrozzi and The Daily Tar Heel
Despite COVID-19 orders, hundreds of North Carolina fans party on Franklin Street, celebrate win over Duke
Winter Snowman in Forest, VA
Let’s see your winter photos!

Latest News

Interstate 81
VDOT to host public hearing on I-81 widening project
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, right, fist-bumps his daughter Gianna after the last NBA...
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Snow melted off tables in Blacksburg on Sunday.
VDOT talks Blacksburg road conditions after overnight snow
Courtesy VDOT
Crash cleared after closing all NB lanes of I-81 in Roanoke County