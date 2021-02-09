Carilion Clinic adds new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is launching a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office to serve those within its healthcare system and the community better.

The man behind the new branch will be Nathaniel Bishop.

He will be serving as the Chief Officer for the new office.

Bishop has served on Carilion’s diversity council for a number of years and was the president of Carilion’s Jefferson College of Health Sciences until it was integrated into Radford University.

He also served as the first African American officer for Christiansburg Police.

He said this new role is just another way to serve his community.

“I look forward to continuing the important working of improving health equity and closing gaps both within our health system and our community,” Bishop said.

Bishop said one of his first goals is to continue to work with partners like VDH to find ways to get vaccines fairly distributed to different members of the community.

