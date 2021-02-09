Advertisement

Carilion Clinic adds new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office

Carilion Clinic's Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Nathaniel Bishop
Carilion Clinic's Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Nathaniel Bishop(Jared Ladia | Carilion Clinic)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic is launching a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office to serve those within its healthcare system and the community better.

The man behind the new branch will be Nathaniel Bishop.

He will be serving as the Chief Officer for the new office.

Bishop has served on Carilion’s diversity council for a number of years and was the president of Carilion’s Jefferson College of Health Sciences until it was integrated into Radford University.

He also served as the first African American officer for Christiansburg Police.

He said this new role is just another way to serve his community.

“I look forward to continuing the important working of improving health equity and closing gaps both within our health system and our community,” Bishop said.

Bishop said one of his first goals is to continue to work with partners like VDH to find ways to get vaccines fairly distributed to different members of the community.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Courtesy VDOT
Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County
We have a few chances of showers in the week ahead and even some wintry weather possible.
Active pattern brings a late-week rain, ice and snow threat
(L-R) : Jamal Jenkins, Rosario Eggleston, suspects in a fatal shooting in Martinsville
Two face charges after Martinsville restaurant shooting; victims’ names released
Courtesy WWBT
Virginia’s unemployment benefits extension program launches this week

Latest News

The portraits will be on display in windows of local businesses in Radford during February and...
The “Love Radford Photo Project” to help continue the sense of unity during the pandemic
Roanoke Alleghany Health Districts work toward health equity with COVID vaccines
The Rivermont Avenue bridge Tuesday.
Lynchburg bridges in need of repairs in budget talks
CSHD COVID-19 Update
CSHD COVID-19 Update