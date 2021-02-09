Central Shenandoah Health District anticipates ramping up vaccinations in coming months

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In the Central Shenandoah Health District, efforts to get out vaccinations are continuing.

While they are still catching up with the last few Phase 1a recipients, the health district is now focusing on Phase 1b, with an emphasis on frontline workers like firefighters and law enforcement, as well as K-through-12 teachers and school staff.

But they are preparing to ramp up vaccinations as they become available.

”This effort of building up our infrastructure is happening throughout the district, not in just certain parts of the district,” said Laura Lee Wight, Central Shenandoah Health District spokeswoman. “And you’ll see in the coming weeks different clinics either coming from the health district or coming from our healthcare providers who are partnering with us to vaccinate our community.”

Those who are eligible for the 1b vaccinations should register with their health districts via their websites.

