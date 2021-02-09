Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District anticipates ramping up vaccinations in coming months

Vaccinations continue in the Central Shenandoah Health District.
Vaccinations continue in the Central Shenandoah Health District.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In the Central Shenandoah Health District, efforts to get out vaccinations are continuing.

While they are still catching up with the last few Phase 1a recipients, the health district is now focusing on Phase 1b, with an emphasis on frontline workers like firefighters and law enforcement, as well as K-through-12 teachers and school staff.

But they are preparing to ramp up vaccinations as they become available.

”This effort of building up our infrastructure is happening throughout the district, not in just certain parts of the district,” said Laura Lee Wight, Central Shenandoah Health District spokeswoman. “And you’ll see in the coming weeks different clinics either coming from the health district or coming from our healthcare providers who are partnering with us to vaccinate our community.”

Those who are eligible for the 1b vaccinations should register with their health districts via their websites.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Courtesy VDOT
Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County
We have a few chances of showers in the week ahead and even some wintry weather possible.
Active pattern brings a late-week rain, ice and snow threat
(L-R) : Jamal Jenkins, Rosario Eggleston, suspects in a fatal shooting in Martinsville
Two face charges after Martinsville restaurant shooting; victims’ names released
Courtesy WWBT
Virginia’s unemployment benefits extension program launches this week

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
US vaccine drive complicated by 1st, 2nd dose juggling act
Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to bring help underserved communities get access to the...
Walgreens, Uber team up to expand COVID vaccine access
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are dropping, but officials are growing concerned about...
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are dropping, but officials are concerned about variants
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021 booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office in...
Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist pleads guilty to vaccine tampering