Advertisement

Clifton Forge artist still painting at 102

The signature of 102-year-old artist Allen Hickman on one of his paintings.
The signature of 102-year-old artist Allen Hickman on one of his paintings.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center opened a new gallery show Saturday.

It features art and objects of the C&O railroad, with a number of local artists contributing, but it can be tough to have a big gallery show opening in the age of COVID.

But at this opening, one special guest: Allen Hickman.

“We can’t do a train exhibit here without Allen Hickman’s paintings being a part of it,”said Connie Baker, the center’s Executive Director.

He worked on trains for 43 years at the C&O yards.

“Like I say,” Hickman said, “I’ve got smoke and cinders in my blood.”

And now he paints them, as he has for decades.

“I don’t know when I started painting, but I started drawing – there’s a picture around here somewhere I drew when I was about 6 years old,” he said. “Came out in the C&O Magazine.”

Hickman is 102, and sill painting.

“I got an easel there at the house and everything setting up,” said Hickman. “And if an idea comes to me, I just sit down and draw it and paint.”

“Everybody knows Allen Hickman,” said Baker. “He’s just been around for a long time and everybody’s familiar with his paintings, and there are several people in town that have them in their buildings here.”

And he knows his subjects by heart.

“I don’t know, I just remember stuff along, you know,” Hickman said. “Like I say, I could just sit down and paint one without looking at a picture or anything, cause I know what’s there.”

The show closes February 27th.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Courtesy VDOT
Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County
We have a few chances of showers in the week ahead and even some wintry weather possible.
Active pattern brings a late-week rain, ice and snow threat
(L-R) : Jamal Jenkins, Rosario Eggleston, suspects in a fatal shooting in Martinsville
Two face charges after Martinsville restaurant shooting; victims’ names released
Courtesy WWBT
Virginia’s unemployment benefits extension program launches this week