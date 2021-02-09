Advertisement

CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week

CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS Health to administer vaccines(CVS Health)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As previously announced, CVS Health will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible groups at a limited number of CVS Pharmacy locations in Virginia and ten other states. Vaccinations were originally scheduled to begin February 11, but to ensure in-store availability, the company says, the start date has been moved to February 12.

Those interested must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact customer service at 800-746-7287. Due to high demand, CVS recommends checking back often if no appointment is available right away.

Per the guidance of the VA Department of Health, only people who are on their local health departments’ wait lists are eligible to schedule their appointments at CVS Pharmacy.

Click here for the CVS COVID fact page.

People eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are asked to use the appropriate digital channels or contact customer service to check for appointment availability, as opposed to contacting individual CVS Pharmacy locations. Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations, according to the company.

This is a limited rollout, according to CVS, sourced from the federal pharmacy partnership program. About 26,000 doses will be available, according to CVS Health. Participating pharmacies are spread throughout Virginia and include locations in Bedford, Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville and Roanoke, among others. More locations and appointments will become available as the vaccine supply increases.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Courtesy VDOT
Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County
We have a few chances of showers in the week ahead and even some wintry weather possible.
Active pattern brings a late-week rain, ice and snow threat
(L-R) : Jamal Jenkins, Rosario Eggleston, suspects in a fatal shooting in Martinsville
Two face charges after Martinsville restaurant shooting; victims’ names released
Courtesy WWBT
Virginia’s unemployment benefits extension program launches this week

Latest News

(FILE)
More than 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia Tuesday
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the assessment in a summation...
WHO expert: COVID-19 circulation found outside Wuhan market cluster
Despite a dip in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry virus variants may erode pandemic...
42M doses of COVID-19 vaccine given but supply issues remain