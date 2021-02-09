CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As previously announced, CVS Health will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible groups at a limited number of CVS Pharmacy locations in Virginia and ten other states. Vaccinations were originally scheduled to begin February 11, but to ensure in-store availability, the company says, the start date has been moved to February 12.

Those interested must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact customer service at 800-746-7287. Due to high demand, CVS recommends checking back often if no appointment is available right away.

Per the guidance of the VA Department of Health, only people who are on their local health departments’ wait lists are eligible to schedule their appointments at CVS Pharmacy.

Click here for the CVS COVID fact page.

People eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are asked to use the appropriate digital channels or contact customer service to check for appointment availability, as opposed to contacting individual CVS Pharmacy locations. Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations, according to the company.

This is a limited rollout, according to CVS, sourced from the federal pharmacy partnership program. About 26,000 doses will be available, according to CVS Health. Participating pharmacies are spread throughout Virginia and include locations in Bedford, Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville and Roanoke, among others. More locations and appointments will become available as the vaccine supply increases.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.