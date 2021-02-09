Glenvar boys take down James River on half-court buzzer-beater in regional tourney

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Steph Barber drilled a 3-point shot from half-court as time expired to advance Glenvar past James River, 57-54, in the Region 2C boys basketball tournament on Monday.

WATCH: @glenvarsports and @KnightsJrhs put on quite a show in the Three Rivers District tourney tonight.



First, JR's @jayson_easton tied it at 54 with a triple with 2.5 seconds on the clock.



Then, Glenvar's Steph Barber drained a half-court buzzer-beater to win it. GREAT game! pic.twitter.com/iJtYnYtkX9 — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoWDBJ) February 9, 2021

The dramatic game-winner came just moments after the Knights tied the game on a 3-pointer from Jayson Easton with just 2.5 seconds left.

Barber led all scorers with 27 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Easton led the Knights with 17 points.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.