Glenvar boys take down James River on half-court buzzer-beater in regional tourney

The dramatic game-winner came just moments after the Knights tied the game on a 3-pointer.
Glenvar's Steph Barber celebrates with teammates after game-winning shot vs. James River on...
Glenvar's Steph Barber celebrates with teammates after game-winning shot vs. James River on Feb. 8, 2021.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Steph Barber drilled a 3-point shot from half-court as time expired to advance Glenvar past James River, 57-54, in the Region 2C boys basketball tournament on Monday.

The dramatic game-winner came just moments after the Knights tied the game on a 3-pointer from Jayson Easton with just 2.5 seconds left.

Barber led all scorers with 27 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Easton led the Knights with 17 points.

