Glenvar boys take down James River on half-court buzzer-beater in regional tourney
The dramatic game-winner came just moments after the Knights tied the game on a 3-pointer.
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Steph Barber drilled a 3-point shot from half-court as time expired to advance Glenvar past James River, 57-54, in the Region 2C boys basketball tournament on Monday.
The dramatic game-winner came just moments after the Knights tied the game on a 3-pointer from Jayson Easton with just 2.5 seconds left.
Barber led all scorers with 27 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, while Easton led the Knights with 17 points.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.