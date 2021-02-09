History channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The team behind a History channel show will be traveling to Virginia soon to film episodes in our area.

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and the American Pickers team will be making their way to the commonwealth for filming in April, according to a Facebook post by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking.”

The show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers, as they search for some of the most valuable antiques in the United States.

AMERICAN PICKERS to Film in Virginia !! Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to Virginia! They... Posted by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, February 8, 2021

The team is looking for large, rare collections. You can contact them to make an appointment in Bedford if you have something of interest you’d like them to see.

To be considered, you can send an email to americanpickers@cineflix.com, leave a voicemail at 1-855-OLD-RUST or tag them on Facebook with @GotAPick. Make sure to include your name, town and state; your phone number; where your collection is located; and a description of items.

