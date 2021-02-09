Lynchburg bridges in need of repairs in budget talks

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two heavily-traveled Lynchburg bridges will be considered for city funding in the next fiscal year.

More than $10 million would go toward work at the Rivermont and Bedford Avenue bridges if approved.

The city says the Bedford Avenue bridge is aging and in need of a replacement.

The Rivermont Avenue bridge needs re-painting, drainage and bridge joints work.

The city says Rivermont’s work wouldn’t have major traffic impacts.

“The Rivermont Avenue bridge - the painting will be done from underneath with scaffolding systems so I don’t think that will affect most of the traffic,” said Lee Newland, city engineer.

City council will have to approve the funds for those projects.

