Lynchburg bridges in need of repairs in budget talks
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two heavily-traveled Lynchburg bridges will be considered for city funding in the next fiscal year.
More than $10 million would go toward work at the Rivermont and Bedford Avenue bridges if approved.
The city says the Bedford Avenue bridge is aging and in need of a replacement.
The Rivermont Avenue bridge needs re-painting, drainage and bridge joints work.
The city says Rivermont’s work wouldn’t have major traffic impacts.
“The Rivermont Avenue bridge - the painting will be done from underneath with scaffolding systems so I don’t think that will affect most of the traffic,” said Lee Newland, city engineer.
City council will have to approve the funds for those projects.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.