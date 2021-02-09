Martinsville restaurant where two were shot to death surrenders liquor license

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A restaurant where two people were shot to death Friday night has surrendered its liquor license, according to Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Two more people were seriously hurt in the shooting, and two people have been charged.

February 6, the day after the shooting, El Norteno handed in its license to sell or purchase alcohol, according to Virginia ABC:

“Following an initial investigation by ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement of a shooting at El Norteno on Feb. 5, the licensee surrendered its license voluntarily and permanently on Feb. 6. This means this establishment can no longer purchase or sell alcoholic beverages. By signing the License Surrender Agreement, El Norteno knowingly and voluntarily waived its right to a hearing in accordance with the Code of Virginia.”

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, in which a Martinsville Police officer fired his weapon, but was not hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

