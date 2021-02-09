Advertisement

New tool helps maximize economic potential of solar power

(WDBJ7)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WVIR) - Virginia localities have a new tool to help maximize the economic potential of solar development in their communities.

The Weldon Cooper Center at UVA partnered with Virginia’s Department for Mines, Minerals and Energy to develop the new Virginia Soltax Model.

To use the new resource, localities simply go online and insert their data to find out what the best options are.

Arthur Small with the Center for Economic and Policy Studies in the Cooper Center, said, “We’re not telling anybody you should have a solar facility or not; we’re trying to give good information that helps make the conversation work more smoothly.”

Carrie Hearne, VA DMME Solar Program Manager, said, “To really inform that decision, they need to do an economic analysis, and so we want to reduce all the barriers that may exist for localities around these decisions.”

There will be a seminar demonstrating the new tool Wednesday, February 17.

To register, click here.

