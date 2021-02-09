Advertisement

One in custody, one sought for Martinsville gas station shooting

(L-R): Dasyne Hairston and Ombae Johnson, Jr. are suspects in the shooting at a Martinsville...
(L-R): Dasyne Hairston and Ombae Johnson, Jr. are suspects in the shooting at a Martinsville gas station(Martinsville PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being charged in connection with a shooting at a Martinsville gas station Saturday.

Dasyne Hairston, 19 of Martinsville, surrendered and has been charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied building, reckless handling of a firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

A second suspect, Ombae K. Johnson, Jr., is still at large and is wanted for the same charges. Martinsville Police are working with the US Marshals Office Fugitive Task Force to track Johnson down and arrest him.

Shortly before 2 a.m. February 6, Martinsville officers were called to a panic alarm at the Valero convenience store on Brookdale Street. A clerk told them there were gunshots in the parking lot, and two vehicles were seen being driven away.

Police say the investigation revealed Johnson, Hairston and Deangelo M. Howard got into an argument in the parking lot. Johnson pulled a gun and shot Howard, who was taken to a hospital.

According to Martinsville Police, the people involved at Valero were not directly involved in a shooting at a Martinsville restaurant just hours earlier, but their argument was a result of that incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lt. Sandy Hines at (276) 403-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.

