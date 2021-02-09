Radford City Public Schools plan to return to the classroom

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools (RCPS) plans to open all school buildings to students who choose to participate in face to face learning beginning March 1

Families can choose how they want their student to learn for the rest of the school year.

“They have to choose on by February 19 and to have it-- that survey completed and then make a choice as to whether they’re going to join us face-to-face learning continue with the remote platform, “said Radford City Public Schools superintendent Rob Graham.

Families must choose the learning platform they wish their children to participate in for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year by February 19.

There are two learning options for families to choose from:

OPTION 1 -Face to Face Learning in the school building 4 days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) accessing instruction in person at the school building during regular school hours.

OPTION 2 -Remote Learning at home 4 days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)accessing instruction/learning through asynchronous/synchronous lessons and assignment

“You know we’ve had success at both levels and we’ve also had challenges of both levels are so we are here to try to be available for our school division community and parents and students just so that we can make it if they need us to help make that decision in and help make the remainder of the year successful for their students,” said Graham.

“And having a choice and getting these children back in school as quickly as possible is a priority for us,” said Radford City Public Schools board chair Lee Slusher.

School officials created the survey links for families to fill out, so by March they can have the right strategies for those who choose to learn in the classroom or at home.

“We try very, very hard to understand what not only our parents and our children are going through but especially where teachers are going through,” said Slusher.

The school board says they use a mix of science and guidance from the local health district to make sure students, faculty and staff have a safe return.

“I don’t think that we would be where we are at if we did not have that type of unified approach,” said Graham.

Board members says they will continue to discuss their return to learn plans at their next meeting.

RCPS created 3 surveys (preschool, elementary, and secondary) and families must complete them for each child. You can find the links here:

McHarg Preschool (PreK)

McHarg Elementary (K-2) and Belle Heth Elementary (3-6)

Dalton Intermediate (7-8) and Radford High School (9-12)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.