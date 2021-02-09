Radford updates on vaccination efforts during council meeting

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -Radford’s City Council gave an update on COVID-19 in the community during its meeting Monday night.

Officials shared the top things you need to know about the vaccine including:

· The vaccine demand exceeds supply

· You can only preregister once at https://www.nrvroadtowellness.com/

· No appointment is needed for the second dose if you are eligible for it before Feb. 24 and got it through the Task Force site in Christiansburg

“We do want our residents to know everything Radford can do to expedite that process to provide resources and to get the vaccines to people as quickly as possible is being done,” said Mayor David Horton.

Coronavirus cases continue to trend downward throughout the New River Valley. Officials ask that you check on older friends and family and help them preregister for the vaccine and celebrate each dose given.

In order to get your second dose you must present your vaccination card and arrive between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekdays. This is only for people who got the first vaccine at the Task Force Christiansburg location and are eligible for the second before Feb. 24.

