Advertisement

Reports: Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, dead at 76

Mary Wilson, legendary Motown singer and cofounder of the Supremes, has reportedly died at the...
Mary Wilson, legendary Motown singer and cofounder of the Supremes, has reportedly died at the age of 76.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:59 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mary Wilson, a legendary Motown singer and founding member of The Supremes, has died at the age of 76, according to several news reports citing her publicist.

Wilson died suddenly Monday night at her Nevada home, according to a statement from her friend and publicist, Jay Schwartz.

Alongside Diana Ross, Wilson was a founding member of The Supremes, who became one of Motown’s best-known acts in the 1960s. She stayed with the group until its disbandment in 1977 then continued on as a solo artist.

Wilson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Supremes in 1988.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Courtesy VDOT
Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County
We have a few chances of showers in the week ahead and even some wintry weather possible.
Active pattern brings a late-week rain, ice and snow threat
(L-R) : Jamal Jenkins, Rosario Eggleston, suspects in a fatal shooting in Martinsville
Two face charges after Martinsville restaurant shooting; victims’ names released
Amelia Ressler is facing 19 counts of child molestations in Georgia.
Georgia substitute teacher charged with 19 counts of child molestation

Latest News

Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to...
Grandfather receives probation in infant’s death on Puerto Rico cruise ship
Franklin County Schools Vaccine COVID-19 Update
Franklin County Schools Vaccine COVID-19 Update
City Of Radford COVID-19 Update
City Of Radford COVID-19 Update
First Hotel For Hometown
First Hotel For Hometown