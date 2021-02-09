Reports: Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, dead at 76

(Gray News) - Mary Wilson, a legendary Motown singer and founding member of The Supremes, has died at the age of 76, according to several news reports citing her publicist.

Wilson died suddenly Monday night at her Nevada home, according to a statement from her friend and publicist, Jay Schwartz.

Alongside Diana Ross, Wilson was a founding member of The Supremes, who became one of Motown’s best-known acts in the 1960s. She stayed with the group until its disbandment in 1977 then continued on as a solo artist.

Wilson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Supremes in 1988.

