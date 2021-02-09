Roanoke Alleghany Health Districts work toward health equity with COVID vaccines

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Alleghany Health District continues to focus on health equity as it works to get people vaccinated.

The COVID-19 data is looking positive this week here in the Roanoke Alleghany Health District with fewer cases and hospitalizations being reported.

“An indication that we are trending in the right direction,” Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

But the battle continues against the virus as the health district looks for ways to get the most vulnerable the protection they need.

“It is going to take us a lot of time to achieve equity,” Morrow said.

To tackle some of the barriers the health district is sending out emails targeting specific people.

“We continue to target based on age and this week we also targeted based on zip codes, so trying to identify zip codes where we know we have high incidents of COVID-19 and disproportionately low registration rates,” Morrow said.

The Roanoke Alleghany Health District has been successful reaching rural communities but it is still struggling to help certain groups pre-register.

“With respect to disparities with race and ethnicity, I think we have a lot of work to do,” Morrow said.

The district has created partnerships with organizations and localities in hopes of reaching those populations and others.

For example, VDH is launching a clinic with the Rescue Mission of Roanoke in an effort to get about 100 people struggling with homelessness vaccinated.

And this week, even though VDH does not work with companies like CVS on vaccine distribution, Morrow said she is happy to see more shots going into people’s arms.

“What we all need to recognize is that the more opportunity for vaccine there are, the better off we are as a community,” Morrow said.

The district plans to administer about 11,000 vaccine shots this week. That includes both first and second doses.

Many of the people vaccinated in the mass vaccination clinics at the Berglund Center several weeks ago are due for that second dose.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.