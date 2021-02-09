Advertisement

Roanoke Alleghany Health Districts work toward health equity with COVID vaccines

(KFYR-TV)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Alleghany Health District continues to focus on health equity as it works to get people vaccinated.

The COVID-19 data is looking positive this week here in the Roanoke Alleghany Health District with fewer cases and hospitalizations being reported.

“An indication that we are trending in the right direction,” Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

But the battle continues against the virus as the health district looks for ways to get the most vulnerable the protection they need.

“It is going to take us a lot of time to achieve equity,” Morrow said.

To tackle some of the barriers the health district is sending out emails targeting specific people.

“We continue to target based on age and this week we also targeted based on zip codes, so trying to identify zip codes where we know we have high incidents of COVID-19 and disproportionately low registration rates,” Morrow said.

The Roanoke Alleghany Health District has been successful reaching rural communities but it is still struggling to help certain groups pre-register.

“With respect to disparities with race and ethnicity, I think we have a lot of work to do,” Morrow said.

The district has created partnerships with organizations and localities in hopes of reaching those populations and others.

For example, VDH is launching a clinic with the Rescue Mission of Roanoke in an effort to get about 100 people struggling with homelessness vaccinated.

And this week, even though VDH does not work with companies like CVS on vaccine distribution, Morrow said she is happy to see more shots going into people’s arms.

“What we all need to recognize is that the more opportunity for vaccine there are, the better off we are as a community,” Morrow said.

The district plans to administer about 11,000 vaccine shots this week. That includes both first and second doses.

Many of the people vaccinated in the mass vaccination clinics at the Berglund Center several weeks ago are due for that second dose.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Courtesy VDOT
Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County
We have a few chances of showers in the week ahead and even some wintry weather possible.
Active pattern brings a late-week rain, ice and snow threat
(L-R) : Jamal Jenkins, Rosario Eggleston, suspects in a fatal shooting in Martinsville
Two face charges after Martinsville restaurant shooting; victims’ names released
Courtesy WWBT
Virginia’s unemployment benefits extension program launches this week

Latest News

The portraits will be on display in windows of local businesses in Radford during February and...
The “Love Radford Photo Project” to help continue the sense of unity during the pandemic
Carilion Clinic's Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Nathaniel Bishop
Carilion Clinic adds new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office
The Rivermont Avenue bridge Tuesday.
Lynchburg bridges in need of repairs in budget talks
CSHD COVID-19 Update
CSHD COVID-19 Update