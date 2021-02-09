Roanoke man honored on his 100th birthday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charles Anderson is a World War II veteran, a founding member of St. Gerard’s Catholic Church in Roanoke and a longtime volunteer in the community.

On Monday, he celebrated his 100th birthday.

Family and friends gathered at St. Gerard’s for a mass and reception honoring the milestone.

Roanoke City Council member Stephanie Moon Reynolds delivered a proclamation declaring February 8, 2021 Charles William Anderson Sr. Day. And she presented him with an award for his service to the community.

In an interview with WDBJ7, Anderson spoke of his long association with the church, and the simple words that have guided his life.

“Love and understanding,” he said, “and just really, being able to accept everyone as your brother.”

Anderson told us he “never met a stranger.”

He remains humble at 100 and said Monday’s recognition was both “pleasing and shocking.”

