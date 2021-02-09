Advertisement

Search on in Lynchburg for stolen antique mower

Antique John Deere mower, stolen in Lynchburg
Antique John Deere mower, stolen in Lynchburg(Lynchburg Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police continue to look for the person who stole an antique horse-drawn mower.

January 28, the victim reported an antique horse-drawn John Deere hay mower was stolen from her property in the 600 block of Leesville Road. The mower is about 100 years old, according to police, with one seat, a long blade off to one side and two wheels. It’s solid metal and green, but rusted. The mower is the size of a small pickup.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Courtesy VDOT
Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County
We have a few chances of showers in the week ahead and even some wintry weather possible.
Active pattern brings a late-week rain, ice and snow threat
(L-R) : Jamal Jenkins, Rosario Eggleston, suspects in a fatal shooting in Martinsville
Two face charges after Martinsville restaurant shooting; victims’ names released
Courtesy WWBT
Virginia’s unemployment benefits extension program launches this week

Latest News

Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
Tuesday Midday Forecast
(L-R): Dasyne Hairston and Ombae Johnson, Jr. are suspects in the shooting at a Martinsville...
One in custody, one sought for Martinsville gas station shooting
Donald Trump impeachment trial in Senate
WATCH LIVE: CBS coverage of Trump impeachment trial