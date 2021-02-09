Search on in Lynchburg for stolen antique mower

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police continue to look for the person who stole an antique horse-drawn mower.

January 28, the victim reported an antique horse-drawn John Deere hay mower was stolen from her property in the 600 block of Leesville Road. The mower is about 100 years old, according to police, with one seat, a long blade off to one side and two wheels. It’s solid metal and green, but rusted. The mower is the size of a small pickup.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

