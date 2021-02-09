The “Love Radford Photo Project” to help continue the sense of unity during the pandemic

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An organization called MountainTrotter Arts is helping to spread tHE love through their “Love Radford Photo Project”.

The project will display photos of people living and loving their hometown.

The project was created to showcase the unity people feel as a community and to encourage patronage to local businesses and recreational areas. It is modeled after similar activities in other cities and communities to continue the sense of togetherness during the ongoing pandemic.

“”It’s a way of number one showcasing our families in our community encouraging people to go to the businesses cause how cool to walk into your favorite store and say oh there’s my neighbor in the window,” said MountainTrotter Art board member Karen Gerlach.

Participants are encouraged to submit a portraiture style photograph or attend one of MountainTrotter Arts’ photo sessions in February for an additional $5 photographer fee.

There will be a $25 participation fee, with a large portion benefiting Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread.

Photos will be professionally printed as an 8x10 window cling, and then displayed in the front windows of participating businesses and on display until the end of March. Participants will also get to keep their photograph after the event has concluded. This project is open to but not limited to individuals, families, friends, and business families – we encourage everyone to maintain social distancing and safe practices while taking their photograph.

The portraits will be on display in windows of local businesses in Radford during February and March.

For more information or to apply for a waived fee, please visit www.mountaintrotterarts.com/love or mountaintrotterarts@gmail.com .

