Advertisement

Virginia legislators kill special education bill

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers killed a proposal that would allow some special education students another year of instruction because of the struggles of virtual learning caused by COVID-19.

House Bill 2277 proposed that high school students with special needs who are set to graduate in the 2021 school year and who are 22 years old after Sept. 30, 2020, be allowed to take an extra year and graduate in 2022.

Students who are younger than 22 are automatically eligible for another year, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Courtesy VDOT
Woman killed in Sunday crash in Roanoke County
We have a few chances of showers in the week ahead and even some wintry weather possible.
Active pattern brings a late-week rain, ice and snow threat
(L-R) : Jamal Jenkins, Rosario Eggleston, suspects in a fatal shooting in Martinsville
Two face charges after Martinsville restaurant shooting; victims’ names released
Courtesy WWBT
Virginia’s unemployment benefits extension program launches this week

Latest News

Donald Trump impeachment trial in Senate
WATCH LIVE: CBS coverage of Trump impeachment trial
CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week
(FILE)
More than 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia Tuesday
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia