Virginia legislators kill special education bill

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers killed a proposal that would allow some special education students another year of instruction because of the struggles of virtual learning caused by COVID-19.

House Bill 2277 proposed that high school students with special needs who are set to graduate in the 2021 school year and who are 22 years old after Sept. 30, 2020, be allowed to take an extra year and graduate in 2022.

Students who are younger than 22 are automatically eligible for another year, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

