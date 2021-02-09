Warm today, but wintry weather is not that far away

TUESDAY

Two systems will likely split over the area Tuesday leaving shower chances across the Highlands, and across the Southside. Neither area appears like a washout, simply scattered rain showers. Meanwhile, hometowns in the middle will likely remain dry. At this time, any showers would be in liquid form, not wintry as temperatures remain above freezing as the precipitation occurs. By Tuesday, afternoon temperatures turn very mild with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN WED-THU-FRI

The weather pattern gets extremely active during the second half of the week. Several waves of low pressure will tap into Gulf moisture and head into the region starting Wednesday. At the same time, cold air being pushed south may interact with the moisture bringing various forms of weather over a 2-3 day period.

Wednesday will feature a cold rain for most areas. Temperatures will be too warm for wintry weather, however, it may be just cold enough for areas along/north of Interstate 64 to see several inches of snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Thursday, colder temperatures may offer a better chance of seeing wintry weather. Freezing rain may be the primary precipitation type if enough cold air can enter the area. That is still the uncertain part.

Any lingering precipitation exits early Friday morning with clearing during the afternoon.

The week remains quite active with the threat of rain, ice and even some light snow Thursday and Friday. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

Models are still at odds with the precipitation forecast for the weekend. The confident part is that much colder, Arctic air will flow into the region with high temperatures some 10° below average. Highs in many areas only reach the 20s and low 30s through the weekend.

