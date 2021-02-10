Advertisement

Bedford Public Library System partners with area organizations for new digital literacy program

Folks will take a Chromebook home for free upon completion of the course.
Folks will take a Chromebook home for free upon completion of the course.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Public Library System has started a new partnership to help Bedford County adults.

The partnership with several area organizations is called Chromebooks for Community Success.

The program teaches digital literacy to parents and grandparents of kids in Bedford County Public Schools.

The course is free and includes a free Chromebook for participants upon completion.

“So you get to actually walk out of here with a Chromebook that you can use to help your child or to further your own career skills,” said Jenny Novalis, director.

You can call the Bedford Central Library to sign up.

