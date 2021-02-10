Advertisement

Blacksburg votes to extend COVID-19 ordinance

At Tuesday’s council meeting, members unanimously voted to extend the town’s COVID-19 ordinance...
At Tuesday’s council meeting, members unanimously voted to extend the town’s COVID-19 ordinance for another 90 days.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -At Tuesday’s council meeting, members unanimously voted to extend the town’s COVID-19 ordinance for another 90 days.

The ordinance was originally put in place to keep a consistent public health message both on Virginia Tech’s campus and in the town with the return of students in August.

It was updated this time to match restrictions Governor Ralph Northam has put into place including limiting gatherings to 10 people now and requiring children over the age of five to wear masks in public places.

“We’re looking forward to maybe being in a place where we can look at this in 90 more days and see how vaccinations are going and see what we can change and hopefully try to loosen up,” said Town Attorney Lawrence Spencer.

The new ordinance goes into effect Wednesday at midnight.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
An active pattern could bring multiple impacts by the end of the week.
Snow, ice and cold rain all in the forecast late this week
CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia
Courtesy WWBT
Virginia’s unemployment benefits extension program launches this week

Latest News

At Tuesday’s Pulaski County Public School Board meeting, members voted to update the district’s...
School board sets goals to address social and racial equity in comprehensive plan
COVID-19 Ordinance For Blacksburg Update
COVID-19 Ordinance For Blacksburg Update
Board Reviews Social And Racial State For Pulaski County Schools
Board Reviews Social And Racial State For Pulaski County Schools
Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul released a "Marshall Plan for Moms" in his bid for Lieutenant...
Rasoul proposes Virginia Marshall Plan for Moms