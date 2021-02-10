Blacksburg votes to extend COVID-19 ordinance

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -At Tuesday’s council meeting, members unanimously voted to extend the town’s COVID-19 ordinance for another 90 days.

The ordinance was originally put in place to keep a consistent public health message both on Virginia Tech’s campus and in the town with the return of students in August.

It was updated this time to match restrictions Governor Ralph Northam has put into place including limiting gatherings to 10 people now and requiring children over the age of five to wear masks in public places.

“We’re looking forward to maybe being in a place where we can look at this in 90 more days and see how vaccinations are going and see what we can change and hopefully try to loosen up,” said Town Attorney Lawrence Spencer.

The new ordinance goes into effect Wednesday at midnight.

