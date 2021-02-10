Bright object in the night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - What appeared to some in southwest Virginia as a comet trailing through the night sky, was likely a test of the TRIDENT-II ballistic missile launched from a submarine off the Florida coast.

The interesting light formation appeared in the southern sky around 6:30 p.m. and was visible up and down the east coast. Here’s what it looked like (below) from Christiansburg, VA as the sun was setting.

@wattsupbrent pretty sure we just saw a meteor burn up. Looking south from Christiansburg. Could be space junk also? pic.twitter.com/uaTZmxxiev — Rad Dad (@pucksandpints) February 9, 2021

With a later sunset time, the missile was even more visible across the southern states where this video was captured in Aventura, Florida.

In fact, there were even sightings of the missile flying through the sky taken from the Turks and Caicos islands, some 575 miles from Florida.

Looks like a potential #Trident-II #SLBM test is upcoming in the Atlantic between Feb 9 and 14.



Range ~8400 km. This is less than usual, but close to (~500 km short of) the infamous failed British Trident-II test of June 2016.@nukestrat @wslafoy @mhanham @ArmsControlWonk pic.twitter.com/MS7lSNLs24 — Dr Marco Langbroek 💉 #Vaccinate (@Marco_Langbroek) February 8, 2021

