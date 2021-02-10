Cartel money launderer from Martinsville sentenced to eight years in prison

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - The former owner of a Martinsville business used to launder more than $4.3 million in profits for an international drug cartel has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 96 months in federal prison.

Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios laundered the funds for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a Mexican-based criminal organization considered by the Department of Justice to be one of the most dangerous transnational organizations in the world, according to Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar.

Sanchez-Rios, 48, was indicted in March 2019 along with 12 members of CJNG on a variety of federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges. In June 2020, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and operating a business that transmitted criminally derived funds.

Sanchez-Rios owned and operated Bella’s Tortilla & Meat Market, a business that contracted with Intermex Wire Transfer, LLC, according to Bubar. She admitted from 2016 through 2018, she used the business to launder the drug trafficking proceeds on behalf of CJNG. Her role was to receive U.S. currency from people working for the CJNG, which she knew were drug trafficking proceeds. She then wired that money to people in Mexico.

Bubar said Sanchez-Rios conducted wire transfers in small amounts and falsified and fabricated the names and addresses of the senders, to conceal the nature, location, source, ownership and control of the funds.

In total, between May 10, 2016 and September 11, 2018, Sanchez-Rios transferred or caused to be transferred $4,394,959 from proceeds of drug trafficking.

“When individuals launder money for a drug cartel, they play a critical role for the organization by concealing and transferring illegally-obtained funds, which perpetuates the cartel’s illegal activity and the scourge of the narcotics the cartel pedals,” said Bubar.

“Drug cartels like CJNG perpetrate unspeakable violence across the globe and drive the spread of deadly drugs like fentanyl and heroin,” said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division. “We are committed to working with our partners to shut down these violent organizations in our area, often by tracking their illicit proceeds and disrupting these organizations at their bottom line. Today, these criminals’ addiction to money and greed has met its consequence.”

