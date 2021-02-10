Chase sues Virginia GOP over gubernatorial convention plans

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase has sued the Republican Party of Virginia over its plans for a nominating convention to choose candidates in this year’s election.

In a statement Tuesday, Chase accused party leadership of trying to stick with plans for a nominating convention even though large gatherings remain banned under the pandemic.

The Republican Party of Virginia has not finalized its plans.

Chase says the party’s central committee is plotting to capitalize on the confusion by simply choosing a nominee itself and bypassing voters.

The state senator from Chesterfield County has alienated colleagues in both parties with her incendiary rhetoric and was censured by the Senate last month.

It’s official; I just filed a lawsuit against the Republican Party of Virginia. They’ve chosen an illegal nomination method and have yet to remedy the situation. Unless something changes;the SCC not the people will chose our statewide candidates. We the People know best. — Senator Amanda Chase (@AmandaChaseVA) February 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.