El Norteno Mexican Restaurant shut down because of mask violations after deadly shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The doors at El Norteno Mexican restaurant have been locked,

Since this weekend’s shooting that resulted in the death of 2 men.

On Monday, the restaurant permanently surrendered their license to sell alcohol to the Virginia ABC.

And the Virginia Department of Health stepped in as well.

<Bell> One Monday we did suspend their license.

Nancy Bell with the West Piedmont Health District says health officers,

Were investigating a dozen of businesses that have received complaints for COVID-19 violations Friday night.

El Norteno was on their list.

<Bell> We just happened to roll up on the El Norteno situation during the shooting, our personnel parked away in a safe zone and remained in the car for the reminder of the event.

While people have speculated that the restaurant shut down because of the shooting,

Bell says it was the mask violations that has forced them to close their doors.

<Bell> We have visited them several times and worked with them through the process to avoid taking their license and we will continue to work with them as they try to reopen.

The owners of the restaurant have not responded to whether or not they plan to reopen,

But if they do, things there will have to change.

<Bell> How long it takes depends on managements ability to have a plan in place and follow up on how they plan to change their practices.

El Norteno is the first restaurant to be shut down in the health district due to COVID violations.

<Bell> We try to work with folks multiple times but when something is blatant and receive multiple calls from folks it is our responsibility to take some kind of action.

A warning to others businesses that health officials are watching.

