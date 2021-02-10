Advertisement

KKK member sentenced for driving into crowd of protesters

Harry H. Rogers
Harry H. Rogers(Henrico Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who acknowledged being a Ku Klux Klan member has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison on charges he drove his pickup truck through a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters.

News outlets report that 37-year-old Harry Rogers was convicted Tuesday of three counts of assault and battery, one count of destruction of property and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Rogers struck at least two people last June in Henrico County after driving over a median near a Confederate monument then through a group of protesters. Nobody was seriously injured.

Rogers apologized in court.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 10, 2021
