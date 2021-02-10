Advertisement

McDonald’s brings back Hi-C orange drink

Welcome home Hi-C Orange Lavaburst
The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast...
The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast food chain removed it from soda fountains four years ago.(Source: McDonald's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is giving irate fans what they want.

The chain announced it’s bringing back orange Hi-C, officially known at Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

The non-carbonated sugary soft drink had been a favorite for about six decades before the fast food chain removed it from soda fountains four years ago.

Since then, Hi-C fans have made plenty of noise on social media and Change.org.

It finally worked in a big way with the reinstatement of the fan-favorite.

Mickey D’s has even created a special website where you can track when the drink arrives at a restaurant near you.

The rollout is expected to be completed by June.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Martin, a former Town of Pulaski employee, could lose his home on town property after 40...
Former employee living on Pulaski property evicted after 40 years
A bright light visible from Christiansburg turned out to be a missile that was launched from a...
Bright object in night sky Tuesday likely a missile launch
An active pattern could bring multiple impacts by the end of the week.
Snow, ice and cold rain all in the forecast late this week
CVS Health to administer vaccines
CVS offering limited COVID vaccinations starting this week
Photo courtesy American Pickers
History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ to film in Virginia

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, a state legislator adjusts her face masks...
CDC study finds two masks are better than one vs. COVID-19
Double masking can block over 92% of potentially infectious particles from escaping, a CDC...
New data shows double masking is most effective
Law enforcement personnel and first responders gather outside of the Allina Health clinic,...
Police report: Gunman had made prior threats against Minn. clinic
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots